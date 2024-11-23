Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Johnson Controls International worth $307,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,308 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,129,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,774,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $7,692,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,095 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,037. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

