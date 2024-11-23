Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$11.50 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$7.77 and a 12-month high of C$11.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.89.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

