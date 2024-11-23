Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $111.90 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,704,740.96. This represents a 72.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 535,733 shares of company stock valued at $55,920,470. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.