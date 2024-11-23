Citigroup Inc. Has $129.47 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $129,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,227.37 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,255.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,101.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

