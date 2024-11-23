Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.00% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $95,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $86.79 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

