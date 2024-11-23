Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 594 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Workday were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Workday by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Workday by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.46.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $267.75 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.07. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

