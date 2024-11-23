Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.64.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $417.42 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $421.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

