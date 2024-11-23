Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,298 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,004,000 after buying an additional 1,737,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after acquiring an additional 659,720 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $29,555,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,216,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

