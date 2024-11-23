Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $767,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $192.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $196.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.