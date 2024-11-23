CMG Global Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.8% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $505.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.67. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $382.66 and a 1-year high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

