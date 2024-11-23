CMG Global Holdings LLC Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $142.08 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

