Cohort (LON:CHRT) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($12.54) and last traded at GBX 963.04 ($12.07). 620,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 526% from the average session volume of 99,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 914 ($11.46).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £424.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,763.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 898.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 848.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88.

In other news, insider Simon Walther purchased 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,417.88 ($6,791.88). Insiders own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

