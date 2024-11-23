Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Strong-Buy Rating

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Comcast by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 98,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

