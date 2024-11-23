Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $2,641,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $149.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.85. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.