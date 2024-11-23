Commerce Bank Sells 1,315 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.02.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $349.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.71.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

