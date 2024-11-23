Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.48. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 9,619 shares changing hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,550,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 258,198 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 222.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 456.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 171,658 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.0% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 130,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.