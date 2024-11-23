Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 40,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 819,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $615.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 187,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

