Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$36,720.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$10.47 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.32. The firm has a market cap of C$856.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

