Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$36,720.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$10.47 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.32. The firm has a market cap of C$856.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
