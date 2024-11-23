Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,465 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,284,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,758 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 64,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 40,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

