Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Corteva stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 26.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

