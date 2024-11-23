CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

PMTS opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $28,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,813,977 shares in the company, valued at $101,093,517. This trade represents a 22.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sonya Vollmer sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $91,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CPI Card Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CPI Card Group by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CPI Card Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CPI Card Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CPI Card Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

