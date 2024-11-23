CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading 14.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.50. 2,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.08.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

