Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,671 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 4.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Danaher worth $465,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Danaher by 18.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Darden Wealth Group Inc bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $235.83 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $215.68 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

