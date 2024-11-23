David Sobelman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Stock

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) CEO David Sobelman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,198.42. This represents a 6.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Generation Income Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

