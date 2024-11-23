Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $2,635,950.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $192.15 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $193.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 904.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,011,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,216,000 after buying an additional 910,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

