Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $2,635,950.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $192.15 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $193.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.53.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
