Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLYGet Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. 31,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Delek Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.42 million for the quarter.

Delek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.