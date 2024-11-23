Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. 31,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Delek Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.42 million for the quarter.

Delek Group Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

