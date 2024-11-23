Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and traded as high as $36.70. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 865 shares trading hands.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77.

Institutional Trading of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.57% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

