Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Price

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Hexcel stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 277.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after buying an additional 814,402 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after buying an additional 590,975 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after buying an additional 532,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hexcel by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,966,000 after acquiring an additional 425,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

