Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,008 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,008 ($37.71).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.12) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($26.33) to GBX 2,400 ($30.09) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.61) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,531 ($31.73) per share, with a total value of £8,200.44 ($10,280.11). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,760. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,398.50 ($30.07) on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,056 ($38.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,502.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,544.66. The company has a market cap of £53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,817.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

