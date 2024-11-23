Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84. 4,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 204,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNTH. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $661.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.