Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,100 ($63.93) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Diploma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DPLM stock opened at GBX 4,466 ($55.99) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,179.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,384.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,265.19. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,200 ($40.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,653 ($58.33).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 6,627.91%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($56.86), for a total transaction of £1,215,375.84 ($1,523,600.15). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

