Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,112.71. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 8.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $77.44 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.