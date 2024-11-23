DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 14,219 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $2,416,945.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,761,190.14. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $177.24 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of -393.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.87.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 14.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,652,000 after acquiring an additional 267,855 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.03.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

