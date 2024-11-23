Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 130.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 353,723 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $45,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,962,764.36. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,436. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $93.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

