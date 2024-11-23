Elevai Labs Implements 1-for-200 Reverse Stock Split to Ensure Nasdaq ComplianceNewport Beach, Calif., November 22, 2024 – Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) announced today its decision to execute a 1-for-200 reverse stock split of its common stock, ef

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Elevai Labs’s 8K filing here.
Elevai Labs Company Profile
Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.
