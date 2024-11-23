EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after buying an additional 134,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 155.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,668,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 971.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $504.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.69. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.31 and a 12 month high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

