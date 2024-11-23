EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $445.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EME. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $504.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $209.31 and a 52 week high of $532.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.82 and its 200-day moving average is $401.69.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.