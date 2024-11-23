Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading 1.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.19 ($0.08). Approximately 50,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,494,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

Empire Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.39 million, a P/E ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Empire Metals Company Profile

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company explores for copper, gold, lithium, titanium, and other minerals. It holds 75% interest in the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and 70% interest in the Walton project located in Yerilgee greenstone belt near Perth.

Featured Articles

