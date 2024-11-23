Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) EVP Robin Vauth Sells 4,070 Shares of Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $155,311.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,998.32. This trade represents a 29.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robin Vauth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66.

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc grew its position in Energizer by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Energizer by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Energizer by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Energizer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 384,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Energizer by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 59,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

