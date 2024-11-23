Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $73.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 6,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

