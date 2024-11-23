Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVLV. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

EVLV stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 407,396 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 5,061,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 545,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 355,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 78,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 158,877 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

