Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EVLV. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EVLV
Evolv Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 407,396 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 5,061,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 545,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 355,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 78,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 158,877 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.