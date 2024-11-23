Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Exelon worth $261,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

EXC stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

