Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 851.9% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $184.90 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $135.17 and a 1-year high of $186.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.