Financial Council LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Financial Council LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Cintas by 211.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,236,000 after buying an additional 1,648,350 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,904,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,894,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,825 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Cintas by 300.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 299.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,286,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,870,000 after purchasing an additional 964,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $221.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.64 and its 200 day moving average is $197.09. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $136.87 and a 1-year high of $227.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

