First County Bank CT Has $353,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First County Bank CT trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.34. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

View Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.