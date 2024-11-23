First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $244.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $156.56 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.26.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

