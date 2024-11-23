First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 6,388 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,415,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,936,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,740,000 after buying an additional 1,145,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE GLW opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.