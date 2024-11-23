First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.44 and last traded at $68.43. Approximately 9,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 25,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.84.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $437.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

