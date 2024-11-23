First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.54. 31 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 25.08% of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

