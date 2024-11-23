First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.97 and last traded at $110.84, with a volume of 4749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.60.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3502 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
