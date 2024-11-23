First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.97 and last traded at $110.84, with a volume of 4749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.60.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3502 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

